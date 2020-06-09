Toronto says there's no evidence of a COVID-19 spike related to Trinity Bellwoods so far

More than two weeks after thousands of young people gathered in Trinity Bellwoods Park to socialize and party, Toronto Public Health says there has been "no evidence" of a spike in new cases that can be linked back to that day.

This will likely come as a surprise to many, as the Bellwoods crowds were the subject of much public shaming and blaming due to their lack of social distancing and mask usage at the time.

But for whatever reason, it seems the park-goers managed to avoid becoming super-spreaders.

"So far there has been no evidence of increased COVID-19 activity that can be linked to the gathering in Trinity Bellwoods Park on May 23rd," tweeted Toronto Public Health in response to a question from a resident about it.

"However, COVID-19 continues to circulate in Toronto & over 65% of cases reported since that day are from a close contact."

The massive crowding that occurred in Trinity Bellwoods on May 23 led the city to pilot social distancing circles in the park in order to ensure that people practice social distancing and respect the municipal bylaw that requires everyone to maintain a two-metre distance from anyone who lives in a different household while at parks or in public squares.

Police and bylaw officers have also been patrolling the park regularly since that day, and massive crowds have not yet attempted to return and congregate the way they did in May.

Still, TPH says residents should continue to be as safe as possible when leaving their homes.

"We urge residents to continue practicing physical distancing & to keep with members of your household only when going outside," they tweeted. "We are closely monitoring our data as the city slowly reopens."