This is what's open at Niagara Falls right now

Niagara Falls is open again now that almost all of Ontario is in Stage 2 of the province's reopening.

But before making the hour and a half drive from Toronto to the country's most renowned tourist destination, some might be wondering what exactly is open at Niagara Falls right now.

The answer is that a whole lot has already reopened to the public, so a day or overnight trip can definitely be in the cards before the summer's up.

As far as attractions in the area, you can now take advantage of things like the Niagara Skywheel, the Niagara Falls Incline Railway, the Oakes Garden Theatre, Queen Victoria Park, the Botanical Gardens, the Fort George National Historic Site, and the Niagara Glen and Nature Centre.

Staples of the main drag like Ripley's Believe It Or Not, the Guinness World Records Museum, the Movieland Wax Museum of the Stars and Louis Tussaud's Waxworks, and all types of mini putt and golf (Super Putt, Wizard's Golf, Dinosaur Adventure Golf, Whirlpool Golf Course, Legends on the Niagara) have also resumed operations.

Niagara Falls is officially reopen as part of stage 2 with attractions and patios opening over the next 3 weekends. Learn more: https://t.co/15fFIBeIgr#exploreniagara #safetoplay #safetostay #niagarafalls #staycation https://t.co/roJ0uGhH6T — Niagara Falls Tourism (@NFallsTourism) June 19, 2020

If this year hasn't been scary enough for you, also open are Nightmares Fear Factory and The Haunted House.

And if you're looking for an adrenaline rush, there's the Fun House, Fun Factory, Niagara Go-Karts, WildPlay Zipline to the Falls, and even skydiving with Skydive Burnaby.

The Mystery Maze and Big Top Amazing Mirror & Lazer Maze are also open for business, as are Safari Niagara, Bird Kingdom, HorsePlay Niagara.

Tours in the area, such as those run by National Helicopters, HorsePlay Niagara, Niagara Vintage Wine Tours, Niagara Air Tours and Niagara Segway Tours, are also now running.

When you get hungry, restaurants have opened their patios as per provincial guidelines; among them, Niagara Brewery and Niagara Distillery, Corso, Four Brother's Cucina, Falls Manor Restaurant and outposts of chains like the Keg, Ruths Chris Steakhouse, Milestone's, T.G.I. Friday's, the Hard Rock Cafe and Rainforest Cafe.

The quick takeaway snacks the area is known for — like beavertails, fudge and Sweet Jesus Ice Cream — are also now available.

For shopping, there's Canada One Outlets, Canada Trading Company, Outlet Collection at Niagara and Canadian Gifts & Marketplace. And when you've tired yourself out, you can now relax at the Senses Spa and Five Lakes Spa AVEDA, or take a nap in any of Niagara's accommodation offerings.

Thankfully, public washrooms are also available.

We are happy to announce the RE-OPENING of Niagara's Parks, Patios, Cafes & Attractions. Visit #Niagara and try the top rated #Skyweel overlooking the Falls. If you are seeking adventure, head over to WidPlay Zipline or relax at one of the many gorgeous parks Niagara has to offer pic.twitter.com/aFJqcN9EJu — Niagara Falls Hotels (@FallsviewHotels) June 19, 2020

Niagara Falls Tourism does remind anyone coming for a quick getaway that measures like physical distancing, washing and sanitizing your hands, and staying home if you're feeling sick still need to be heeded. It adds that "by being in public places you voluntarily assume the risks related to exposure" — so if things seem a little packed, it may be best to stay home.

The popular Butterfly Conservatory, White Water Walk, Whirlpool Aero Car, Skylon Tower, WildPlay Whirlpool Adventure Course and Niagara Speedway also all opened on June 26.

The real life Mario Kart style race track in Niagara Falls is about to open for the summer https://t.co/0NVKO7iOvY #Ontario #NiagaraFalls #MarioKart pic.twitter.com/HWxYfrvtZj — blogTO (@blogTO) June 23, 2020

Things like cruises, historic buildings (such as the Laura Secord Homestead, McFarland House and old Fort Erie), and experiences like Niagara's Fury and Journey Behind the Falls won't be open until July 1.