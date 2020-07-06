The CN Tower's EdgeWalk is set to reopen later this summer with new measures in place

As many of Toronto's favourite summer activities continue to resume operations and welcome back visitors, the CN Tower has announced that it's now accepting reservations for the EdgeWalk once again.

The activity, which is a full circle hands-free walk on a five-foot-wide ledge encircling the top of the CN Tower's main pod (116 storeys/1,168 ft. above the ground), will resume starting August 1.

But just as every other establishment and attraction has had to make adjustments to ensure health and safety, EdgeWalk will be slightly different this year.

"Our first priority is the health and safety of our staff and guests, and we are committed to meeting or exceeding public health guidelines to provide a safe and positive experience for everyone," reads a post on the EdgeWalk webpage.

"Like every business, the CN Tower has unique challenges and has determined its opening date to allow us to implement the safety measures we require."

Once the activity resumes, walks will be limited to three guests at a time to allow for proper physical distancing. Exceptions will be made, however, for groups of more than three if everyone lives in the same household.

All staff will be required to wear personal protective equipment (masks, gloves and face shields) and will follow intense cleaning protocols regularly throughout the day.

Visitors will also be required to wear a complimentary face covering and gloves.

"As this PPE is mandatory in order to participate, we appreciate each guest's cooperation in wearing these items during the duration of your walk," reads a newly updated FAQ section about the experience.

"EdgeWalk staff will also provide specific direction in order to maintain safe physical distances. We kindly ask that you adhere to their instructions at all times."

Sanitizing stations will be made available at the EdgeWalk front desk, which both staff and guests will be required to use, and plexiglass screens have also been installed.

Anyone entering the CN Tower will also have their temperature taken at the security check prior to entering, and all guest walk suits and other accessories will be fully laundered and disinfected after every use.

While the attraction won't be available to the public for another few weeks, online reservations are now open for anyone interested in a good old adrenaline rush and some unparalleled views.

"Visitors walk in groups while attached to an overhead safety rail via a trolley and harness system," reads the webpage.

"Trained EdgeWalk guides will encourage participants to push their personal limits, allowing them to lean back over Toronto with nothing but air and breathtaking views of Lake Ontario beneath them."