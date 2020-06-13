The epic lavender farm near Toronto is reopening but only for a few visitors at a time

Terre Bleu, Ontario's largest lavender farm, has announced its reopening to the public.

But before you try to rush in and smell the fragrant flowers, there's a few things you should know.

The wildly popular 160-acre hotspot (which has been making sanitizers and soaps during the pandemic) has announced that it's doing a "socially distant summer".

"It's going to be a very different summer on the farm," said Terre Bleu.

With blooming season just a few weeks away, the farm has decided to limit the number of guests that can visit this year.

It's unclear how many people exactly will be permitted onto the property at a time, or how many tickets will be given out.

But it's obvious that it'll be significantly less visitors than the usual tens of thousands who flock to their fields (they even expanded to accommodate all the guests last year).

In order to be eligible to purchase a ticket, you have to be a member of their Friends of the Farm e-mail list, just sign up.

First access will be given to people who've been customers of their online web store, which is a pretty smart move for Terre Bleu's e-sales.

Entry tickets will then be released to those on the e-mail list one to two weeks in advance, giving the farm enough time to assess their COVID-19 procedures.

The reduced number is a bummer for anyone who's really in need of some aromatic nature therapy right now, but on a bright note: those who do manage to snag a ticket will be treated to way fewer selfie-seekers.