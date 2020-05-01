Popular lavender farm near Toronto is deserted but they're still doing their part

A popular lavender farm located about an hour outside Toronto is closed to visitors and will likely stay that way for the foreseeable future due to the pandemic, but its owners are still trying to do their part and encouraging others to do the same.

Terre Bleu is home to over 50,000 lavender plants and other herbs and flowers spread over 160 acres. The farm typically sees tens of thousands of visitors every summer, and they aim to share how sustainable and organic farming can have a positive impact on the world.

The owner of the farm, Ian Baird, published a lengthy post on Instagram detailing he and his family's contributions to the current crisis while encouraging others to reflect on their own experiences and actions.

"We all need to take time to pause and reflect," he wrote. "Please consider your health and the health of others as you reflect on your own experiences, behaviours and mental well being in these unsettling times."

Ian's wife and co-owner of the farm, Isabelle Baird, is a healthcare worker in Guelph, and he explains in the post that she and some of their friends and family are working on the front lines in parts of Canada, the U.S. and France.

"They are on the frontlines as doctors, physiotherapists and nurses treating patients withCOVID-19," he said.

"They have felt the demand grow with the rapid pace of spread, they have watched the illness progress in their patients, and they have painfully witnessed the tragic deaths in some. All of this can be overwhelming for even the strongest among us. "

He also goes on to explain that the farm is doing its small part to help in the fight against the virus by producing sanitizers, soaps and cleaners — but he acknowledges that others are doing far more.

In the post, Ian then encourages readers to thoughtfully consider whether they're doing their part in this crisis and challenges them to ask themselves the tough questions.

"Ask yourself - Am I doing my part? Am I staying home? Am I physically separating myself from others when I have to go out? Am I washing my hands frequently? Am I covering my mouth and nose when I cough or sneeze? Am I checking in remotely on the well being of others?" he wrote.

"Am I saying thank you to the brave men and women everywhere that are working to keep our infrastructure operating, working to keep us safe, healthy, well fed, supplied, and secure? If you answered yes to all of these questions you are doing your part to help."