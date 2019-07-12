The unreal lavender farm outside Toronto now has a second location

Terre Bleu, the luscious lavender farm just one hour outside Toronto, is opening a second location so you can enjoy even more acres of the fresh-smelling flowers.

The original farm is located between Milton and Guelph, and the second location is only a short walk away.

The new farm will boast 100 acres of lavender, crimson, chamomile, phacelia and sunflowers, all of which are expected to bloom in late July and early August.

It will also have a terrasse called The Ruins, which is located in the remains of a 100 year-old barn.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The second location opens this weekend, and one ticket includes admission to both the original farm and the new one.