GoodLife Fitness reveals details on when gym locations will be reopening in Ontario

Two weeks after it detailed how exactly it plans to run its facilities when they resume operations, GoodLife Fitness has now revealed some tentative dates for when they may be reopening in Ontario.

The company is staggering reopenings based on the province's contentious regional framework that will see parts of the province move into Stage 2 of loosening lockdown measures on June 12 while others stay behind in Stage 1.

An email update recently sent to members states that GoodLife gyms in Northern and Eastern Ontario are slated to open on June 29, while gyms in Southwestern Ontario (except for Windsor) will open one week later, on July 6.

Fitness centres in Windsor, the Greater Toronto Area, the Golden Horseshoe, and Halton Region will be the last to open their doors another week later on July 13.

The popular chain is still awaiting formal approval from the provincial government, so these dates are unconfirmed and may change, but are, at the moment, the dates by which the gyms in the above areas will be fully prepared to reopen if permitted.

Meanwhile, GoodLife locations in P.E.I. will be accepting gymgoers once again as of June 15, and those in B.C. and New Brunswick will do the same starting on June 22. Reopening dates for facilities in other provinces have yet to be announced, though gyms are often included the later phases of respective provincial reopening procedures.

When we are finally allowed to get back to the gym, things will be looking a whole lot different, with members required to book time slots beforehand to ensure that locations are empty enough for proper social distancing.

GoodLife staff will also be completely sanitizing and resetting the space once every hour — that is, the select spaces that will be available for use — and all members will have to heed directional arrows and physical distancing signage, use provided hand sanitizer, and wipe down machines after they use them.

Even if nothing is concrete yet aside from the new rules that fitness buffs will have to abide by, after months trying to work out at home or not working out at all, many will be happy to know that returning to an actual gym (and thus another facet of pre-pandemic life) is on the horizon.