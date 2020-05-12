Toronto's newest escape room has you trying to get out of quarantine

We all want nothing more than to be out of quarantine, but in order to do this, you must help rescue Dr. Eric Clark from some villains who are trying to steal his vaccine formula.

Obviously you can't leave your house, so you'll need to do this virtually at Escape from Quarantine, a new online escape room where you're a detective trying to locate Dr. Clark.

"The year is 2020 and the world is on hold waiting for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic," reads the description.

"One man, Dr. Eric Clark, top of his class in medical school and leading researcher in infectious disease, has been working tirelessly to discover a vaccine for the virus that has its grips on the world."

"One night, while alone in his lab, Eric is kidnapped by villains attempting to steal his secret vaccine formula for their own fame and fortune."

The virtual escape room lets you play in teams of one to six players via Zoom or another video conferencing platform. It's your job to bring Dr. Clark home safely so he can make his vaccine and free us all from this nightmare.

The game also doubles as a fundraiser with all proceeds going to Food Banks Canada, which helps people struggling with food insecurity.

Clues are provided through e-mail, Facebook and Instagram account (one per group) and hints are available to help along the way.