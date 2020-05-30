Ontario says backcountry and crown land camping will be allowed starting this week

Provincial parks will soon be open to campers once more.

The Ontario government has just announced that, a few weeks after reopening parks to the public for day-time activities like hiking and bird watching, we'll be able to camp at provincial parks by June 1.

Backcountry camping will be available at the 20 provincial parks in Ontario that offer it, including access points, paddle and portage routes, and hiking trails.

Same goes for camping on Crown Land.

Roughing it out in a provincial park will require advanced reservations or registrations, and Ontario Parks will be collecting fees.

Campsites are limited to no more than five people at a time, as per the provincial maximum on social gatherings, unless everyone lives in the same household.

Day-use activities will also be expanded to include picnicking and off-leash pet areas.

That being said, a number of amenities and activities remain closed in provincial parks and conservation reserves until June 14.

All other types of overnight camping and certain day-use activities are still off-limits, as are campgrounds, roofed accommodations, visitor centres, park stores, playgrounds and beaches.