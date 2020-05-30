Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
camping ontario

Ontario says backcountry and crown land camping will be allowed starting this week

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Provincial parks will soon be open to campers once more. 

The Ontario government has just announced that, a few weeks after reopening parks to the public for day-time activities like hiking and bird watching, we'll be able to camp at provincial parks by June 1. 

Backcountry camping will be available at the 20 provincial parks in Ontario that offer it, including access points, paddle and portage routes, and hiking trails. 

Same goes for camping on Crown Land

Roughing it out in a provincial park will require advanced reservations or registrations, and Ontario Parks will be collecting fees.

Campsites are limited to no more than five people at a time, as per the provincial maximum on social gatherings, unless everyone lives in the same household. 

Day-use activities will also be expanded to include picnicking and off-leash pet areas.

That being said, a number of amenities and activities remain closed in provincial parks and conservation reserves until June 14.

All other types of overnight camping and certain day-use activities are still off-limits, as are campgrounds, roofed accommodations, visitor centres, park stores, playgrounds and beaches. 

Lead photo by

Camping In Ontario

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Ontario says backcountry and crown land camping will be allowed starting this week

Popular Toronto gym locked out by landlord after owing more than $100K

Toronto just got 40 km of expanded bike routes

This is how GoodLife Fitness plans to reopen its gyms in Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs are still in the hunt for Stanley Cup as NHL unveils 2020 playoffs

Yoga studio shuts down permanently after 10 years in Toronto

Mississauga's Bianca Andreescu is playing in a tennis tournament next month

Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka is bringing COVID-19 relief to the Congo