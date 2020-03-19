TV stations are replaying the Toronto Raptors' NBA Championship run

It was less than a year ago that the streets of Toronto were teeming with exuberant crowds, literally overflowing with people as more than two million of us flocked downtown to celebrate the Raptors' first ever NBA Championship win.

From Kawhi Leonard's jaw-dropping buzzer beater to clinching a spot in the Finals, the city had so much to celebrate — which we did, en masse, for months on end.

Now, with the global COVID-19 pandemic prompting everyone in Canada to practice "social distancing," Toronto's public spaces feel eerily empty.

Making matters worse for Raptors fans, there are no new games to watch now that every major sports league has suspended play until further notice.

If you're feeling nostalgic for last spring and summer, you're not alone —and two Canadian broadcasters want to help bring us all back to happier, less-lonely times.

Beginning this Friday, both TSN and Sportsnet will be re-airing the Toronto Raptors' historic NBA Championship run in full.

"Last summer, the Toronto Raptors united Canadians across the country during their historic 24-game journey en route to becoming NBA Champions," announced Sportsnet in a media release on Wednesday.

"Now, TSN and Sportsnet are joining forces for fans to relive the highs, lows and unforgettable moments over 24 consecutive nights."

From March 20 until April 12, the two major sports stations will "alternate coverage in prime time of the Raptors post-season showdowns" against the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors.

Sure, we all know what happened in the end, but maybe there were some moments you missed. Maybe you just want to watch everything for a second time minus the fear of losing.

Maybe you've got nothing better to do now that our bars, nightclubs, stadiums, arenas, event venues, schools, theatres, cinemas, libraries and even provincial parks are currently closed under the order of Ontario's premier.

Whatever the case, we could all use some indoor fun — and a solid reminder that Toronto is at its best when we all come together.