Toronto FC matches suspended due to coronavirus pandemic

Major League Soccer has officially suspended all match play for 30 days, effective immediately, in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 amidst a global outbreak.

Toronto's own championship-winning football club (TFC) issued a statement in response to the MLS season's suspension early Thursday afternoon.

"The safety of our players, staff and fans is our primary concern,” said Toronto FC president Bill Manning in a release from the club. "We completely support the league's decision."

"Toronto FC will determine its training plan over the weekend," the release continues. "At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events."

TFC's legions of loyal fans likely aren't thrilled by news of the season's suspension, but many are applauding MLS for protecting the safety of both players and fans.

MLS said in a statement of its own that it will provide updates on plans for the remainder of the 2020 season "at the appropriate time."

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season — based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency Canada, and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

MLS is the latest major sports league to suspend operations in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA announced that it would be suspending all games until further notice on Wednesday night. The NHL followed suit on Thursday.