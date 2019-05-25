Toronto Raptors beat Bucks to advance to the NBA Finals
The Toronto Raptors overcame a slow start to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 100-94 to advance to the NBA Finals. Game 1 will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto this Thursday May 30 against the Golden State Warriors.
A jam packed arena and overflowing crowd in Jurassic Park witnessed the team advance to their first finals in NBA history.
KAWHI NOT pic.twitter.com/b7em6pCj1a— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 26, 2019
Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 27 points, 17 rebounds and 7 assists.
