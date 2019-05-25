Sports & Play
Posted 6 hours ago
Toronto Raptors beat Bucks to advance to the NBA Finals

Posted 6 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors overcame a slow start to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 100-94 to advance to the NBA Finals. Game 1 will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto this Thursday May 30 against the Golden State Warriors.

A jam packed arena and overflowing crowd in Jurassic Park witnessed the team advance to their first finals in NBA history. 

Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 27 points, 17 rebounds and 7 assists.

