10 ways to have fun in the snow in Toronto this winter

Ways to have fun in the snow in Toronto this winter leave no excuse to stay inside while the action is out there. Between cross country skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking, there's lots of ways to make the most of the white stuff while it's here.

Tobogganing

This quintessential Canadian winter activity is one you'll see lots of following a snowfall with people taking to one of the many hills around the city with a brightly -coloured toboggan in toe.

Cross country skiing

There's many planes around the city with enough flat surface to enjoy a good day of cross country skiing through the snow. Lots of parks, ravines and trails around the city are perfect for this low-impact sport that still packs in quite the workout.

Snowshoeing

Similar to cross country skiing, parks and trails around the city let you traverse through the snow. But one of the the best places for a trek is over on the Toronto Islands. Its parks aren't typically maintained during winter, so this may be the only way to get around.

Downhill skiing and snowboarding

Typically you would think you'd have to go outside of the city to find a decent hill, but if you're looking for something closer, Centennial Park and Earl Bales Park are open from the beginning of January until mid-March.

Winter hike

You can do anything with the right shoes and there's lots of hiking trails around the city open during the winter that can help keep you active and ward off cabin fever after a big snow.

Fat Bike

Biking isn't just a summer activity. In fact, fat biking has becoming a popular source of winter fun with rides on at Evergreen Brick Works lead by the folks at nearby Sweet Pete's every Sunday and also available at Albion Hills Conservation Area.

Snowkiting

Glide above it all during winter with snowkiting. It requires you to pilot a large kite as you ski across snow and ice, lifting you up and down as you're propelled by wind. The Toronto Kite School offers lessons and boot camps at places like Downsview Park and Cherry Beach.

Winter Archery

Winter archery is a little-known favourite among outdoor enthusists who often venture out to the free public archery range in E.T. Seton Park where visitors can play on designated targets set up around the space year-around.

Snow Photography

While you need to be careful with your equipment, Toronto offers some breathtaking locations to get those photos of ice and snow covered trees, rocks and branches to add to your portfolio. Ashbridges Bay Balmy Beach and Leslie St. Spit are some of the prime venues.

Build a winter bonfire

Just because it's not summer doesn't mean you can't sit around a fire with some hot chocolate and marchmallows this winter. Make sure to book your fire fit in advance at places like Withrow Park, Greenwood Park and Christie Pits.