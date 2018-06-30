Sports & Play
fire pits Toronto

How to book a fire pit in a Toronto park

Toronto parks are good for more than just tossing the ball around or lounging in the sun. In addition to sports facilities, our parks are also home to fire pits, the latter of which allow city dwellers to soak up a bit of the country vibe with nightly camp fires. It's not too much of a pain to book one and it's pretty affordable, too.

Here's what you have to do to book a fire pit. 

Getting a permit

In order to use the fire pits a permit must be obtained. During the spring, summer and early autumn months, it's relatively simple to book a fire pit.

To make a permit request, you need to physically pick up a telephone and dial the customer service permit call centre (416.396.7378, select option 2, call from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).

You tell the customer service rep which fire pit you're interested in (see our list below), they check to see if it's available, permit and insurance are issued with payment and signature due at time of booking.

Now that was for booking a "designated fire pit," to book a "non-designated fire pit" it's a bit trickier. A "non-designated fire pit" is a facility with a fire pit that has not been pre-approved by Toronto Fire Services. 

Call the customer service permit call centre, they'll forward you the Toronto Fire Services Form & Parks Protocol Form to complete. Once that form has been approved by Toronto Fire Services, someone from the customer service permit call centre will contact you and issue a permit that'll you sign and pay. 

The cost

The cost of renting an approved pit depends on the size of your crew. It's $26.96 for 25 people or fewer, and $88.42 for 26 or more. An unapproved pit is $88.42 regardless, plus an undisclosed additional fee. 

Insurance is mandatory, and it's an extra $27 to $54, depending on the crowd. All not including HST. 

So is this a seasonal thing?

The regular fire pit permit season is May 1 to October 30, weather permitting, but you can book select fire pits year-round.

Parks with pits
  • Ashbridges Bay Park 
  • Campbell Park
  • Carlton Park* 
  • Christie Pits Park*  
  • Corktown Common 
  • Derrydowns Park 
  • Dovercourt Park* 
  • Downsview Dells Park 
  • Dufferin Grove Park 
  • Earl Bales Park 
  • Etienne Brulé Park
  • G Ross Lord Park 
  • Greenwood Park* 
  • Home Smith Park 
  • Macgregor Playground  
  • Morningside Park 
  • Northwood Park 
  • Orchard Park* 
  • Perth Square Park 
  • Stephenson Park* 
  • Taylor Creek Park 
  • Thomson Memorial Park 
  • Toronto Island Park - Centre Island 
  • Toronto Island Park - Hanlan's Point 
  • Toronto Island Park - Olympic Island 
  • Toronto Island Park - Snake Island 
  • Wallace Emerson Park 
  • Wilket Creek Park 
  • Withrow Park* 

*can be booked year-round, depending. 

