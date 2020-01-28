Someone started a Kobe Bryant memorial in Toronto

Fans all over the world have been mourning the sudden death of beloved basketball icon Kobe Bryant since news broke that his private helicopter crashed outside Calabasas Sunday morning — killing Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people on board.

Public figures in the sports world and beyond instantly began paying tribute to the legend in a variety of ways, and it seems Toronto fans are doing the same.

A fan-made memorial for the late basketball player can be seen on the ground outside Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, and many are leaving flowers and candles to pay tribute to Bryant.

Fans have also left cards, jerseys, signed basketballs, hats and more in order to honour the beloved player.

Beautiful memorial for Kobe Bryant here outside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/g26LykufIi — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) January 28, 2020

The memorial is located directly next to the Searchlight Starlight Spotlight statue, and fans have been gathering around it to mourn and reflect on the legacy left behind by Bryant.

Scotiabank Arena pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on their outdoor screens. Fans have started a memorial in front of the building with flowers and candles. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/OGxwbAi00I — Tony Fera (@tonyfera1) January 27, 2020

Toronto has honoured the beloved player in several other ways since Sunday's horrible tragedy, including lighting up the CN Tower and the Toronto sign in purple and gold, an in memoriam message displayed at Scotiabank Arena and Toronto Mayor John Tory expressing his condolences on Twitter.

The Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs also observed 24 seconds of silence for Bryant at the start of their Sunday game, in honour of the number 24 jersey he worse during his 20-year tenure with the L.A. Lakers.

Some are even calling for the Raptors, as well other teams across the NBA, to retire the number 24 as a nod to the Bryant's excellence on the court.

The Toronto Raptors also issued a public statement on the tragedy Sunday.

"Along with our NBA family, we are united in grief and deeply saddened at the loss of one of the greatest players in our sport, who was taken far too soon," the statement reads.

"We send our condolences to the Lakers, and especially to his wife Vanessa and to his daughters, who will forever miss their father and sister."