A real life Polar Express is coming near Toronto this month

If you've ever longed to ride on the Polar Express — the fairytale train to the North Pole from the eponymous beloved children's book and movie — you will have the chance to do so this holiday season.

Waterloo Central Railway is once again pulling out all the stops for a festive one-hour troundtrip train ride that will include a group reading of the classic book, sound effects from the 2004 movie, hot chocolate and other wintry treats, carol sing-alongs and even a visit from Santa and his elves.

The ride starts and finishes at St. Jacob’s Village Station, Railway Museum & Restoration Shop in St. Jacob's, Ontario, about two hours from Toronto by car.

Polar Express merchandise will be available for purchase, and each guest will receive a complimentary silver sleigh bell from Santa himself.

The train will run on select dates and times between November 16 and December 22, along with the line's Santa Train rides. Tickets can be purchased through Waterloo Central Railway.