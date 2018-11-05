A real life Polar Express train will be coming near Toronto

Prepare for a magical holiday journey to the North Pole this season, complete with hot cocoa and gifts.

The Polar Express Train Ride, operated by Waterloo Central Railway, will be returning this year, bringing its magical experience with it.

For the price of $59.99 ($49.99 for kids), visitors will be taken aboard the train for holiday treats and hot chocolate, including a visit from Santa Claus himself.

The train boards at St. Jacob's station near Waterloo, and will "travel" to the North Pole.

Passengers will read along to the classic book The Polar Express by Chris van Allsburg, enjoy music from the movie version of the story, and receive a silver bell — the first gift of Christmas.