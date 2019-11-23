The huge winter festival at Canada's Wonderland is now officially open

Move over, Halloween Haunt, because Canada's Wonderland's WinterFest has come to town.

This is the first year that the theme park just north of Toronto is hosting a winter-themed event, and they've pulled out all of the stops.

From a skating rink over the park's iconic Royal Fountain, to festive musical performances and holiday food and drink, the celebration definitely ensures guests get into the spirit of the season.

The list of attractions is a little overwhelming, and includes a Christmas market, 12 different live performances, cookie decorating workshops, a holiday castle, photos with Santa, and the instagrammable Candy Cane Lane, among other things.

More than five million Christmas lights are set up around the park, including on two 50-foot trees, which are part of a song-and-dance lighting ceremony each evening at 5:30.

The choices for festive fare include candy cane stuffed french toast, eggnog and gingerbread funnel cakes, yule logs, hot chocolate and mulled wine, and wintry candy apples in green, red, and white.

Though the event is in its inaugural year at Wonderland, similarly branded WinterFests have taken place at Cedar Fair Amusement Parks' other locations for a few years now, so the team behind the bash definitely knows what it's doing and the celebrations are bound to be superb.

The event takes place every Friday evening from 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 3 to 9 p.m. from this weekend until December 22, after which Wonderland will ramp up the schedule by adding some daytime opening hours around the holidays on December 23, 27, 30 and 31.

Tickets are $21.99 online or $35 at the door, or $19.99 for season's pass holders. A gold pass for unlimited WinterFest action both this year and next is $101.99.