10 Christmas markets and holiday festivals near Toronto

Christmas markets and festivals near Toronto are all about getting out for a day and exploring the winter wonderlands that are found just outside of the city. Dazzling lights, drinks to warm your soul and lots of holiday cheer are part of the festive fun.

Here are some of the Christmas markets and holiday festivals near Toronto for 2019.

Blumination, Collingwood

Skiing isn't the only draw to Blue Mountain Village as its 1-kilometre long holiday Dream Trail returns from November 30 to March 28 to weave dazzling lights around the area and include firework shows on select days.

Burlington Lakeside Festival of Lights, Burlington

There's lots of holiday spirit in Burlington as the city kicks off a season of festivities, including a candlelit stroll, huge European-style Christmas market and its festival of lights strewn across Spender Smith Park and the downtown core.

Candlelight Festival, Port Hope

Port Hope is getting ready for the holidays beginning on November 29 with a nighttime candlelit walk, caroling, an outdoor holiday market, festive food and drink, shopping and art along the main street that's already covered in lights.

Christkindl Market, Kitchener

A little bit of Europe arrives as this German-style Christmas market returns from December 5 to 8 to feature traditional German festivities, performances, food, drink and shopping.

Gift of Light, Kitchener

On now until January 4, this huge drive-thru holiday light festival lets you get in on that Christmas fun from the comfort of your car as you weave through over 300 light displays and two festive tunnels while jamming out to the classics on a specialty radio station.

Oakville Christmas Market, Oakville

Everything you could ever wish Santa for can be found at this huge, annual Christmas market on December 1 with local artisans selling handmade items that embody the holiday spirit.

Orangeville Christmas Market, Orangeville

Over 120 local and region vendors are coming out on November 23 for this huge Christmas market that doubles as a holiday festival with a whole day of family fun, including face painting, food trucks and a visit from Santa himself.

Simcoe Panorama, Simcoe

All of Wellington Park in downtown Simcoe will be shining bright from November 30 to January 5 when this huge winter light festival returns with holiday displays that feature all the classic Christmas characters.

Winter Festival of Lights, Niagara Falls

The natural wonder of the Falls is set to become just that much more spectacular as the Winter Festival of Lights continues until January 12 to illuminate the waterfront with thousands of lights wrapped around nearby trees and projected onto the water.

XMUS Festival, Bracebridge

Holiday fun is on in a big way at this one-day festival on December 7 that highlights local artisans and makers with a day of shopping, drinks, food and an ugly sweater party.