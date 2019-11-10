There's a holiday candlelight festival just one hour from Toronto

If you're looking for adorable wintry activities to do near Toronto this holiday season, the picturesque little town of Port Hope, Ontario does Christmas celebrations like no one else.

Starting at the end of this month, the historic town — located a two-hour drive east of Toronto along Lake Ontario — is hosting a number of events to kick-off the festive season, including a candelight procession and festival.

The festival takes place at 6pm on November 29, the evening before Port Hope's annual Santa Claus Parade.

It includes a ton of things to do, like a nighttime candlelit walk, carol singing, an outdoor holiday market, festive food and drink, late-night shopping, art installations and more around the town's main street.

You can also get in on the ceremonial unveiling of the town's Christmas tile and the illumination of its Christmas lights and decorations at the Memorial Park Bandshell — such a wholesome night.