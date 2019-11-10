The magical holiday lights festival at Niagara Falls starts next week

Niagara Falls will be even busier — and more in the holiday spirit — than usual next weekend as it kicks off its annual Winter Festival of Lights on November 16.

The fest is the biggest in the country and attracts more than 1.8 million visitors each year, so you can count on the fact that its opening ceremony is nothing short of extravagant.

The flip-the-switch celebration will feature costumes, fireworks, musical and theatrical performances, and an all-around party in Niagara's Queen Victoria Park.

This year, the festival boasts an 8-km illuminated route with more than 50 light-wrapped trees and fifteen Canadian wildlife displays up to 3.4 m tall, as well as illuminated see-saws, the famed two-storey Zimmerman Fountain, and other attractions like a gingerbread house, Noah's Ark and 3-D angel installations.

There will also be 25 massive fireworks shows, for which the festival is renowned, as well as a special sound and light spectacle projected onto the Fallsview Casino every Thursday through Sunday.

The lit-up displays, which are comprised of millions of lights in total, will be spread across the Dufferin Islands and other landmark parks and buildings in Niagara Falls, along with the rest of the seasonal festivities. You can catch the festival of lights until January 12.