Niagara Falls is throwing a huge holiday lights festival

The largest lights festival in the country is back for another season of wintry wonder.

In its 36th year of bringing more than two million twinkly lights to Niagara Falls, the Winter Festival of Lights returns this year with its usual programming of shows, fireworks, and concerts.

Staring November 3, you'll be able to walk an eight-kilometre route through Niagara Parks and Dufferin Islands, where you can ogle at over 50 trees decked out with Christmas lights for free.

At least one million visitors hit this annual light fest year after year for their light shows, including weekly fireworks, the lights from the falls' Skylon Tower, laser shows, and the iconic Toronto Power Generation Station Light Show.

For the first year ever you'll also be treated to the Cascades of Fire, an international fireworks competition that'll take place on weekends in November.

The tourney, which is positioning itself as the Olympics of fireworks, will feature 18-minute pyrotechnic shows, synched to music and delivered by teams from China, Finland, Brazil, Vietnam, and Italy.

Along the way you can check out the world's biggest Canadian-American Flag (talk about international relations), the famous Zimmerman Fountain, and 3D Canadian wildlife displays.

The event will continue until after the new year (there'll be a concert on New Year's Eve), running until Jan. 31, 2019.