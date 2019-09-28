Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
niagara festival lights

Niagara Falls planning unreal holiday lights festival this year

Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Canada's largest lights festival is back in Niagara Falls this year. More than a million people from around the world come each year to see more than three million lights displayed throughout Niagara Falls during the city's annual Winter Festival of Lights.

"The signature 8km long route travels through the beautiful landscapes of the Niagara Parks, Dufferin Islands and surrounding tourist districts to transform the city into a winter wonderland," reads the Niagara Falls Tourism website.

A number of events are also slated to coincide with the lights, including 25 fireworks shows and the Sparkle Lighting Awards.

The 2019 festival kicks off November 16, and will run until January 12 of 2020. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.

Lead photo by

Niagara Parks

