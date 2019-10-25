Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
raptors championship showcase

You can relive the Raptors' championship win at this fan experience in Toronto

For those of you hoping to relive the glory of the Raptors' NBA championship win this past summer, a new fan experience has got you covered. 

The Championship Showcase is now open at Scotiabank Arena, and it'll let fans bask in the success of the Raptors' 2019 season. 

The showcase includes team memorabilia from the 2019 NBA playoffs, a championship photo moment, as well as the entire championship ring collection. 

The rings will also be available for purchase, so you don't have to spend hundreds on resale replicas online. 

Replicas of the championship banner and the Larry O'Brien trophy will be on site for photo ops, and even the real trophy will be at the showcase on-and-off throughout the exhibit.

Other championship momentos will make surprise appearances throughout the showcase as well.

The showcase opened its doors on October 23, and it'll remain open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. until November 18 at the Scotiabank Arena Galleria (Gate 1). 

In order to reserve your spot, fans must download the Raptors app, but don't worry — it's totally free. 

Fans can reserve up to four spots at a time.

"We were all part of this historic moment," the event description reads, "and to capture that, you will also have the exclusive opportunity to make your mark in history by recording your individual championship story."

