Drake gave the Raptors their own custom OVO jackets

Toronto Raptors BFF and global ambassador Drake really does love his team.

The rapper gifted the Raps some over-the-top custom jackets today to commemorate their 2019 NBA championship.

Looks like Drizzy gifted the 18/19 Raptors championship roster with the OVO jacket he was rocking at the parade this summer 🔥🏆



The jackets, from Drake's brand OVO, appear to be the same as the one he himself wore back in June at the massive Toronto parade celebrating the Raptors' victory.

The coats feature a list of the team members and their numbers (yes, including Kawhi, obviously) below the Raps logo on the right shoulder, along with a depiction of a Raptor wrapped around the Larry O'Brien trophy with "the best in the world 2019 champions" embroidered across the back.

Each player's garment also includes their nickname between a Canadian flag and the one of the country they hail from.

There is also, of course, a giant OVO owl logo on the chest.

drake designing fred's jacket: how do i make this about myself🤔 — 🐱linsey (@sonjustdont5) October 29, 2019

Reactions are mixed, with some fans expressing love for the new digs, and some, not so much.

People were also quick to joke about Drake's apparent self-involvement by including the epithet "twin" on Fred VanVleet's version because he seems to think they look alike.