This is what the Raptors' new throwback court looks like at Scotiabank Arena

Tonight, Raptors fans will get to travel back to the team's mid-90s beginnings.

The franchise is celebrating 25 years with six "95 Rewind" home games during the 2019-2020 season, the first of which takes place against the Orlando Magic tonight.

The games will feature a newly-painted hard court decked out in the team's classic purple, white and red, with players sporting retro-style jerseys that include the team's iconic red dinosaur, which was scrapped from the uniform in 1999.

The Raps are also celebrating the nights with a new "two five" logo — the same one depicted in the popular Nuit Blanche installation earlier this month — and will throw back to 1995 with music and other in-game fun.

Even the Royal Canadian Mint has gotten in on the festivities by releasing a special edition coin emblazoned with the Raptors dino.

Day 1 fit, 25 years later. pic.twitter.com/rGFwh0Zxrw — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 30, 2019

The remaining 95 Rewind games are at the Scotiabank Arena on December 11 (against Kawhi and the LA Clippers), January 28 and April 10 (against the Atlanta Hawks), February 25 (against the Milwaukee Bucks), and March 30 (against the Memphis Grizzlies).

The Raptors will also take their throwback jerseys to Memphis on March 28 to play against the Grizzlies, who will likewise be donning their own classic outfits to commemorate their 25th anniversary.