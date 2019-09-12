Bianca Andreescu is getting a huge public celebration and rally

It looks like tennis star is finally getting that rally everyone's been hoping for, but sadly it won't take place in downtown Toronto.

Instead the She The North rally will go down at Celebration Square in Andreescu's hometown of Mississauga this Sunday.

BIG NEWS! #Mississauga will be hosting a #SheTheNorth rally for home-grown #USOpen champion Bianca Andreescu this Sunday 4:30 p.m. at Celebration Square! Join us in celebrating her big win. Details here: https://t.co/Yh53bHALMg pic.twitter.com/doe6fFoBlQ — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) September 12, 2019

"The rally will celebrate the recent accomplishments of Bianca Andreescu who became the first Canadian to win a grand slam singles title after winning the U.S. Open last weekend," the event description states.

"Andreescu has been a resident, student and athlete in Mississauga and began her career at Mississauga's Ontario Racquet Club."

The rally will include Mayor Bonnie Crombie's presentation of the key to the city to Andreescu, as well as the unveiling of a street sign named in her honour called Andreescu Way.

Canadians have been hpping for the annoucement of some kind of parade or rally since Andreescu unexpectedly beat Serena Williams at the U.S. Open last weekend.

So what day is Bianca Andreescu’s Grand Slam Champ parade? #SheTheNorth 🎾🇨🇦 — camille wallace (@cwall_) September 7, 2019

Debate about whether it should happen in Toronto or Mississauga has been constant and although mayors of both cities expressed interest, John Tory ultimately said he didn't want to steal the young champ away from her hometown.

The rally will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Sun, September 15, and let's hope this one is all the excitement and joy of the Raptors parade without the danger and chaos.