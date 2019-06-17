Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto raptors parade

The Raptors parade is slowly making its way through downtown Toronto

How do you move an entire parade's worth of NBA superstars and the people who support them through two million frenzied, sweaty, uncontrollable sports fans?

Carefully, it would seem — and very, very slowly.

The Toronto Raptors NBA Championship Parade is now well underway through the city's downtown core, but it's taking a lot longer to finish than anyone had predicted.

As many as two million people are estimated to have gathered along the parade route, making it tough for anyone to move anywhere by any means.

Pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and even police are finding themselves unable to navigate through the crowds bordering Strachan Ave., Lakeshore Blvd., York St., University Ave. and Queen Street West right now — as are the vehicles and buses in the parade.

Naturally, traffic jokes abound.

Things did kick off a touch late at Exhibition Place, with the first parade floats coming through the Princes' Gates around 10:30 a.m. 

drake raptors parade

Drake interacting with fans at the Raptors parade along Lakeshore Boulevard. Photo by blogTO.

The procession was supposed to have arrived in its entirey at Nathan Phillips Square for a celebratory rally at 12:30 p.m.

As of 2 p.m., it's only now passing King Street on University.

Crowds are growing impatient as the sun beats down, but the Raptors and their Global Brand Ambassador, Drake, remain in great spirits.

It may be taking a long, long time, but at least there's free champagne.

