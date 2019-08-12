Serge Ibaka and Masai Ujiri bring the NBA Championship trophy to Africa

In true Canadian fashion, the Toronto Raptors are sharing the spoils of their first ever NBA championship with friends and family members all over the world.

Power forward and YouTube cooking sensation Serge Ibaka, 29, was spotted dining with none other than the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy in the Republic of Congo on Saturday.

Ibaka, who was born in Congo and moved to France and then Spain as a teenager, was captured on camera eating some sort of delicious chicken dish in his native country by an Instagram user with the handle tris416.

It is not clear why Ibaka had the famous Larry O'B next to him on the table, but he was surrounded by fans and multiple film crews as he chowed down with a smile.

Not even 24 hours after Ibaka's high-profile date with with the trophy, it was once again spotted in Africa — this time with Raptors President Masai Ujiri.

Ujiri had the championship prize with him in Zaria, Nigeria, where he grew up, on Sunday.

"Taking the Trophy back to where it all began gave me chills," wrote the executive in a note published by the Raptors on Instagram and Twitter. I would not change anything about my youth. WOW. Zaria!!!!"

"Seeing all my friends and teammates, house where I lived, was such a joy," Ujiri continued. "Thank you Coach OBJ, for bringing ball in my life."

It would appear as though the trophy is making its way around Canada's only NBA team, several members of which have now shown it off to the people of their own hometowns.

Drake, too, got a chance to hug and kiss the coveted golden cup in front of his loyal Torontonian fans last weekend.

The musician (and NBA hopeful) not only had his own, gigantic version of the Larry O'B made as a set piece for night two of OVO Fest 2019, he carried the real thing with him out on stage to start the show.

It's nice to see the people who actually won the championship getting a chance to enjoy it now, too.