Drake had a giant replica NBA Championship trophy at OVO Fest

Roll your eyes and say he's not in the NBA all you want — Drake really is going to be celebrating the Raptors' first championship win forever, man (ever man, ever man.)

Night two of the Toronto-based artist's OVO Fest was ridiculous in the best of all possible ways.

The star-studded show popped off with a video montage celebrating Toronto, the Raptors and some key moments from 2019's NBA Finals (including Drake's infamous Nick Nurse back rub and the historic victory parade.)

Curtains then opened as Drake walked out to reveal the concert's principal set piece: A massive replica of the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy.

Drake had a giant Larry OB made for #OvoFest2019 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZjPMixo0Tg — Lauren O'Neil (@laurenonizzle) August 6, 2019

Drizzy not only had a massive Larry O'B made just for OVO Fest, he walked out carrying what appears to have been the real thing.

And it only went up from there.

The former Degrassi kid once again validated his status as one of the world's top recording artists with a medley of some hits from the past decade: Everything from HYFR and Started From The Bottom to Money In The Grave, featuring Rick Ross (who, as at least one local journalist predicted, did perform at OVO Fest last night.)

And Rozay was far from the only special guest Drake brought out on Toronto's Budweiser Stage.

The last night of OVO Fest is traditionally known for Drake hosting a wild array of surprise performers.

This year, we saw Gucci Mane, Tyga, Meek Mill, Cardi B, Offset, Megan Thee Stallion, YG, Lil' Baby and Chris Brown, among others.

The night closed out with a spectacular fireworks show above Toronto's Budweiser Stage, visible for everyone in surrounding neighbourhoods to enjoy.

Overall, attendees seemed quite pleased with what they got for their money.

No word yet on what the heck Drizzy's going to do with that massive replica NBA Championship trophy. Display it next to his home basketball court for inspiration, maybe?

That feels like something Drake would do.