Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka surprised everyone in Regent Park last night

How hungry are you... for jerk chicken and sweet corn served up by an NBA champion?

Toronto Raptors forward, YouTube star, charity director and all-around dreamboat Serge Ibaka gave fans a thrill and a half on Wednesday night by showing up to Regent Park Community Food Centre (RPCFC)'s weekly 'Taste of Regent Park' event.

"The Raptors' very own Serge Ibaka will be joining us at Taste of Regent Park tonight at the Big Park!" wrote the community organization in a surprise announcement on Wednesday afternoon, just hours ahead of the big event.

"You do not want to miss out on an opportunity to see him! You might even catch Serge helping us serve tonight's community meal!"

Indeed, those present were greeted by Mafuzzy Chef himself dishing out plates from a full-on Caribbean-style feast.

"One of the most important things I want to see is smiles on kids faces," said Ibaka to CBC at the event, which was hosted in partnership with his charity foundation.

The Congolese-Spanish basketball player not only served hundreds of meals alongside RPCFC volunteers, he also made a donation through his charity that will translate into thousands of free meals for people in need throughout the community.

"I lost my mom when I was seven, and at some point in my life having food, it was like a big deal for me, because it was not every day," said Ibaka, 29, of his passion for food and tackling hunger.

"I wanted to partner with them," he said of RPCFC, "because of the way they work and the food they serve for kids."

"So not only is he a master in the basketball court, 2019 NBA Champions Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka is also a master in the kitchen," wrote one attendee on Instagram of the experience.

"Yes," continued the fan. "He's got a big heart too!"