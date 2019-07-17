Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Toronto Raptors dance team

You can now audition to become a Toronto Raptors cheerleader

How cool would it have been to watch this year's NBA Finals courtside while getting paid for it?

Landing a coveted spot on the Toronto Raptors dance team might be tough, given how much talent there is in this city, but the perks seem incredible for hardcore basketball fans.

This Saturday, the North Side Crew — formerly known as the Raptors Dance Pak, a.k.a. the official entertainment squad of the 2019 NBA Champions, the Toronto Raptors — is holding open auditions in The 6ix.

Anyone over the age of 18 is invited to the Scotiabank Arena on July 20 to "display their dance abilities, dynamic personalities and individual styles."

Auditions for women begin at 11 a.m. while men will get their chance to show off for the judges at 2:30 p.m. Final callbacks for the co-ed dance team take place at 5 p.m.

"Successful candidates will receive the opportunity to perform at home games, corporate functions and community events during the 2019-2020 Toronto Raptors season," reads a release from MLSE announcing the tryouts. 

"This year's open auditions will hire a co-ed team of 25 dancers for the North Side Crew, while a co-ed team of 14 dancers will perform on the Raptors 905 dance team, Sauga City Dancers."

Hundreds of aspiring dance team members are expected to attend, so get to practicing now if you haven't already.

"All participants will be asked to perform the routine in small groups. Dancers who advance will be asked to perform 4 to 6 eight counts of freestyle choreography highlighting strengths and specialties," reads the team's website.

Dancers from all types of backgrounds are encouraged to attend and should come "camera ready" in shoes with non-marking soles.

They can expect to learn and perform a basic Hip Hop/Jazz Funk routine and will be judged based on "dance ability, enthusiasm, energy, personality and showmanship."

Good luck!

