Toronto is getting a major new tourist attraction next to the CN Tower

The swirling vortex of tourist bait that is the area surrounding Toronto's CN Tower is about to grow even more powerful with the addition of a sweet new flagship attraction.

FlyOver Canada, a high-tech flight simulator ride owned by the Vancouver-based company Pursuit, is expanding to the 6ix in what might be the most prime location that exists right now.

Situated between the Rogers Centre and the CN Tower, just a hop, skip and a jump away from Ripley's Aquarium, FlyOver Canada's Toronto location will be found in the very heart of downtown Toronto upon its completion in 2022.

The ride was hand selected by Canada Lands Company, the federal Crown corporation that owns the CN Tower, to be built at the base of Toronto's most iconic structure. It will be modeled after the company's existing (and already quite popular) attractions in Iceland and Vancouver.

"FlyOver Canada utilizes state-of-the-art technology to give you the feeling of flight and showcases Canada like you've never seen it before," reads a media release announcing the expansion.

"You'll hang suspended, feet dangling, before a 23-metre spherical screen as our film whisks you away on an exhilarating journey across Canada," it continues. "Special effects, including wind, mist and scents, combine with the ride’s motion to create an unforgettable experience."

Construction on the facility is scheduled to begin next year, with an estimated completion date sometime in 2022.

John McBain, President of Canada Lands Company, explained in the same release that FlyOver aligns with his organization's vision to "celebrate the CN Tower precinct as a world-class tourism and entertainment destination, showcasing Canada at its best."

"FlyOver Canada fits with our commitment to creating unforgettable, accessible and meaningful experiences to guests coming from all over the world," he said. "We look forward to seeing their attraction come to life in downtown Toronto."

Same.