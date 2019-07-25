The GT20 Canada 2019 cricket schedule and tickets at the CAA Centre in Brampton

GT20 Canada 2019 is now on at the CAA Centre in Brampton, and cricket fans everywhere are gearing up for the excitement.

The opening ceremony was an energetic celebration, bringing worldwide cricket stars to Brampton in preparation for the tournament.

#GT2019 opening ceremony was lit. Do you think @YUVSTRONG12 dancing is as good as his 6 hitting ability? pic.twitter.com/z8FBkePEuA — GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) July 25, 2019

The tournament is in its second season and will include six teams: the Vancouver Knights, Toronto Nationals, Montreal Tigers, Edmonton Royals, Winnipeg Hawks and the Brampton Wolves.

The opening game saw Toronto go down to the defending champion Vancouver Knights in front of the home crowd.

Tomorrow's game will see the Montreal Tigers and Winnipeg Hawks go head to head, while Saturday's game pits the Toronto Nationals against the Edmonton Royals.

Tickets are currently on sale and range from $19 for a single bronze ticket to $396 for VIP weekend passes. Season passes and VIP corporate suites are also available.

According to tournament rules, each team is required to have at least five Canadian players. This means some locals who may not have otherwise made it will be playing alongside some of the world's biggest cricket stars.

Last year, the Vancouver Knights defeated the Cricket West Indies B Team by seven wickets to win the tournament in the final.

"Canada has a long cricket history, dating back to the 1800s when it participated in the first ever official International cricket match staged in North America vs. the USA," the GT20 website states.

"Along with capturing the imagination of our youth, the Global T20 Canada game is poised to catapult cricket as the world’s leading sport with a continued growth in broadcast viewership."

The rest of the schedule can be found online and the tournament runs until August 11.