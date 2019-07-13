Someone from Toronto just did a triathlon with a tree on their back

If you're like me, then the idea of completing a triathlon seems nearly impossible. And what about doing a triathlon with an 80-pound tree on your back?

Writer, speaker and self-proclaimed adventure athlete Brandon Rynka just did exactly that.

On July 7, Rynka became the first Canadian to complete a 'treeathlon.'

He swam 1.6 km, biked 40 km and ran 10 km at Gulliver's Lake in Burlington, all while carrying a 7-foot tree.

Rynka said this all began when he heard about a man named Ross Edgley who completed a treeathlon in the UK to raise awareness about the environment, and he was inspired to do the same.

“I thought why not me?," he said. "Why not be the first person in Canada to take this on?”

In order to really make a difference, Rynka raised money for an organization called Burlington Green. They work to protect and grow Burlington's tree canopy.

Rynka said he managed to raise around $1,000 for the charity.

"It's less than we wanted to," he said. "But the awareness has been really cool. We’ve garnered lots of awareness for the charity.”

As a speaker and writer, Rynka educates people on how to live more engaging, exciting, productive and challenging lifestyles. So, he does his absolute best to lead that kind of life.

That, coupled with his passion for the environment, is what motivated him to complete this project and what's inspiring his next feat.

What is that you ask? In 2020, Rynka plans to swim across one of the Great Lakes with the tree.

“I’ve always been passionate about nature and the environment," he said. “It's insane how we can do small things that make an incredibly big difference.”