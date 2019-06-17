Toronto just announced it's renaming a downtown street to Raptors Way

It's official: there's now a street in Toronto called Raptors Way.

Mayor John Tory hit the stage in Nathan Phillips Square for Raptors Rally this afternoon to announce that there's finally a little portion of the city dedicated to our team.

John Tory says a chunk of Bremner will be renamed Raptors Way now. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) June 17, 2019

Sitting right across Jurassic Park, the newly-coined Raptors Way will take over a strip of Bremner Boulevard.

A section of another street was renamed jokingly by fans, but now it's official.

It joins Blue Jays Way, which was renamed in 1993 after their World Series win, as the ultimate service to sports fans.

Of the many, many memorable things that happened today (including Kawhi's already-legendary 'ahaw ahaw,' or Tory presenting the team with a key to the city), Raptors Way might last longer than all the others.