Blue Jays Way street sign was just renamed to Raptors Way

Two huge Raptors fans decided to perform a mass gesture of their love for the team.

In preparation for Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight, Allegra Wiesenfeld and Reid Plaxton changed Blue Jays Way street signs at the intersections of Front and Wellington streets to Raptors Way.

"We were talking about ways we could show support for the team before the final game…hopefully," Wiesenfeld said.

If the Raptors win tonight’s game they will win their first NBA Championship trophy.

Wiesenfeld originally came up with the idea as a joke when the two were brainstorming ways to motivationally push the team to victory.

Last night, they decided to follow through with it. They measured the dimensions of a street sign and Wiesenfeld went on Plaxton's shoulders to tape one of the signs up and climbed a ladder for the other.

They wanted to "embody the energy, hype and enthusiasm of the city," Lukas Weese, a friend of Wiesenfeld and sports writer said.

The continuation of Peter Street was renamed Blue Jay Way in 1993 to honour the team's first World Series win the previous October. Wiesenfeld and Plaxton are hoping this temporary sign becomes permanent after tonight's game.