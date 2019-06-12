Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
raptors jimmy kimmel toronto

Toronto Raptors fans cheer for Golden State Warriors on Jimmy Kimmel

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The loyalty of Raptors fans is being called into question, thanks to a sketch on the American late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel.

Being the only Canadian team in history to make it to the NBA Finals, it's pretty clear that the Raps fandom has become a point of fascination for Americans. 

Kimmel sent a TV crew to Toronto to interview Raptors fans under the guise of shooting NBA Finals promos for ABC. 

The segment, embarrassingly-titled "Traitor Schmoes," starts off all well and good: a handful of fans wearing Raps gear are interviewed about their love of our hometown at Yonge-Dundas Square and Nathan Phillips Square. 

Then, one by one, they're bamboozled into putting on the Warriors' colours and saying cringeworthy cheers for the GSWs.

The first guy puts on a pretty convincing fight at first, but eventually throws on the blue and gold jersey, and even talks about loyalty. 

One girl is even cajoled into saying, "Raptors? More like the Craptors."

Another guy says, "Stick to hockey Canada, leave the basketball to America, America rules."  

Obviously we don't know how hard it was to convince some of these folks to turn to the dark side, or how many people rejected the offer. 

Too loyal, now not loyal enough—seems like Raps fans just can't get a break. 

Lead photo by

Jimmy Kimmel

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Raptors fans apologize for Kevin Durant injury cheers with charity donations

Toronto Raptors fans cheer for Golden State Warriors on Jimmy Kimmel

This is what Jurassic Park looked like for Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Warriors fans sucker-punched on Toronto street last night

Oprah in Toronto was just cancelled because of the NBA Finals

Raptors fans getting bashed for cheering Kevin Durant injury

Toronto Raptors come up just short against the Warriors in Game 5

Someone just created giant Nav Bhatia Superfan heads to cheer on the Raptors