Toronto Raptors fans cheer for Golden State Warriors on Jimmy Kimmel

The loyalty of Raptors fans is being called into question, thanks to a sketch on the American late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel.

Being the only Canadian team in history to make it to the NBA Finals, it's pretty clear that the Raps fandom has become a point of fascination for Americans.

Kimmel sent a TV crew to Toronto to interview Raptors fans under the guise of shooting NBA Finals promos for ABC.

The segment, embarrassingly-titled "Traitor Schmoes," starts off all well and good: a handful of fans wearing Raps gear are interviewed about their love of our hometown at Yonge-Dundas Square and Nathan Phillips Square.

Then, one by one, they're bamboozled into putting on the Warriors' colours and saying cringeworthy cheers for the GSWs.

The first guy puts on a pretty convincing fight at first, but eventually throws on the blue and gold jersey, and even talks about loyalty.

One girl is even cajoled into saying, "Raptors? More like the Craptors."

Another guy says, "Stick to hockey Canada, leave the basketball to America, America rules."

Obviously we don't know how hard it was to convince some of these folks to turn to the dark side, or how many people rejected the offer.

Too loyal, now not loyal enough—seems like Raps fans just can't get a break.