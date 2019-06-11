Sports & Play
Raptors fans getting bashed for cheering Kevin Durant injury

Toronto Raptors fans did not keep up their classy reputation last night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

When Kevin Durant clenched his right leg on the floor of Scotiabank Arena during the second quarter, fans cheered. They knew that Durant’s injury could mean the Raptors’ victory.

Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved their hands to stop the crowd. In response, fans pivoted to a “KD” chant as Durant limped off the court.

Warriors players Klay Thompson was appalled. "That was freaking ridiculous. I can’t even put into words how mad I was about that," he said.

Draymond Green and Steph Curry were surprised, since this wasn’t how they perceived Canadians sportsmanship.

"That’s classless. For me I’ve always witnessed Canadians be the nicest people I’ve ever encountered and that was classless," Green said.

Curry said he hopes this “ugliness doesn’t show again.”

Warriors president Bob Myers announced that Durant suffered an Achilles injury.

