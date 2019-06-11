Raptors fans getting bashed for cheering Kevin Durant injury

Toronto Raptors fans did not keep up their classy reputation last night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Some fans cheered as Kevin Durant exited with an injury, and the players weren't having it



(via @espn)pic.twitter.com/3814A62qbp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 11, 2019

When Kevin Durant clenched his right leg on the floor of Scotiabank Arena during the second quarter, fans cheered. They knew that Durant’s injury could mean the Raptors’ victory.

The Raptors “fans” cheering when KD went down was a terrible look. But if you think that accurately represents our fan base, you are mistaken. This was taken as he walked off the court — arena giving him standing ovation in support and chanting “KD, KD.” pic.twitter.com/Z2fXMccw1x — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) June 11, 2019

Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved their hands to stop the crowd. In response, fans pivoted to a “KD” chant as Durant limped off the court.

Raptor fans cheer when Kevin Durant went down.... and then Raptor fans chant "KD" in support for him as he's helped off the court. Tell the whole story.. not just the first half please. @NBA @GetUpESPN @FirstTake @SportsCenter — Patrick Haye (@patrickhaye) June 11, 2019

Warriors players Klay Thompson was appalled. "That was freaking ridiculous. I can’t even put into words how mad I was about that," he said.

Raptors Fans Prove They Are Just Gigantic Assholes And Not 'Canadian Nice' By Cheering And Waving Goodbye To Kevin Durant As He Went Down https://t.co/nEmBCGdoZM pic.twitter.com/T1e76VuhgG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 11, 2019

Draymond Green and Steph Curry were surprised, since this wasn’t how they perceived Canadians sportsmanship.

Watched the game at the bar. 95% of the people there were I don't want to say Raptors fans per se, but sort of Grand Coalition anti-Warriors partisans. When Durant went down they all lustily cheered. It was gross and weird and I'm rethinking sports. — Alex, Your Friend (@ThomasAwful) June 11, 2019

"That’s classless. For me I’ve always witnessed Canadians be the nicest people I’ve ever encountered and that was classless," Green said.

.@StephenCurry30 shares his thoughts on the reaction from the Raptors fans to Kevin Durant’s injury. pic.twitter.com/lqucDd1nUm — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 11, 2019

Curry said he hopes this “ugliness doesn’t show again.”

Mayor Tory on Raptors fans cheering when Durant limped off, appearing to be injured: That’s not our Toronto, most people inside were supporting Durant. @globalnewsto #WeTheNorth #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/h69AE9XvaQ — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) June 11, 2019

Warriors president Bob Myers announced that Durant suffered an Achilles injury.