Toronto Raptors fans refuse to trash talk Warriors on Jimmy Kimmel

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel sent his camera crew up North and asked Torontonians to trash talk the Golden State Warriors.

In what was clearly a collection of staged responses, they struggled. The most vulgar response was, "Golden state ain't so golden anymore." Another woman said, "You're losing tonight."

Most couldn't even attempt to say a bad word about the Warriors. "Nope. We don’t do that here." Another man offered to console the team. "Better luck next time!"

Some even complimented their opponent, "They are a great team. That's why they're in the finals. Why would I trash talk them?"

The video played into the well-worn stereotype of Canadians as nice that Kimmel wanted to reinforce for his American viewing audience.

