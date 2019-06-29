Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 12 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
outdoor pools toronto

Toronto's outdoor swimming pools are officially open for the summer

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 12 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Summer is finally here. How do I know? Because Mayor John Tory has officially opened the city's outdoor pools

Starting Saturday, June 29, all outdoor pools and wading pools across the city will begin their official summer schedules. 

They'll remain open, with different respective schedules, until Labour Day. 

With all the hot weather we've been having, some Torontonians are wondering why it took this long.

But at least they're opening just as school is finally out.

Either way, we can all finally cool off with a swim. But, don't forget your sunscreen!

Lead photo by

Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto's outdoor swimming pools are officially open for the summer

People are now reselling Toronto Raptors OVO merch for way higher prices

Someone put the faces of Toronto Raptors on Canadian currency

Huge lineups in Toronto for new OVO Raptors Championship merch

Former Toronto Raptor Lou Williams says he didn't mean to diss Canada

Here's the story behind the fake Kawhi Leonard in Toronto

Former Raptor says NBA players don't stay in Toronto because of Canada

Toronto will stop removing basketball nets in local parks after public outrage