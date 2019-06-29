Toronto's outdoor swimming pools are officially open for the summer
Summer is finally here. How do I know? Because Mayor John Tory has officially opened the city's outdoor pools.
Starting Saturday, June 29, all outdoor pools and wading pools across the city will begin their official summer schedules.
They'll remain open, with different respective schedules, until Labour Day.
With all the hot weather we've been having, some Torontonians are wondering why it took this long.
Why aren't your pools open? When do they open? @cityoftoronto @TorontoPFR @311Toronto #toronto— Michael Ianni (@michaelianni) June 27, 2019
But at least they're opening just as school is finally out.
Either way, we can all finally cool off with a swim. But, don't forget your sunscreen!
