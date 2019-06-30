Toronto is getting a lollipop-themed selfie room

Instagrammable installations seem to be all the rage in Toronto. There was the fake private jet pop-up, Utopia, Happy Place and so many more.

So it's not surprising that there's another one coming to the city in July, but this time it's a selfie room with a social conscience.

Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants To Talk About, is a new installation dedicated to raising awareness about child pornography.

Developed by The Canadian Centre for Child Protection, the event will feature tens of thousands of artistically-displayed lollipops in order to raise awareness about this social epidemic.

Experts say the spread of online child pornography is a real issue, and it's growing.

Cybertip is Canada's tipline for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children. According to their website, they currently process over 8,000 reports and receive over 40,000 page views per month.

Project Anarchid is an automated web crawler used by Cybertip to reduce the availability of child sexual abuse images and videos by detecting such content online. Currently, it finds over 100,000 images per month — and that number is only growing.

Both are run by The Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

Lolli is using the current culture trend of Instagram photo-ops to inform the public about an important and critical social issue.

The exhibit will take place at Stackt Market from July 12 to July 14. Attendees must be at least 18 years of age to enter.