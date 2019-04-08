Utopia Toronto is the city's latest Instagram-centric pop-up

Enough with the shopping cart poses, Toronto—another pop-up venue designed specifically for people to take photos of themselves in has launched, promising Instagram users a chance to bring some originality to their feeds... for about 10 minutes until everybody else gets the exact same shots.

Called Utopia, you'll find this one in Kensington Market at 144 Augusta Avenue, close to Dundas Street West.

Open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. between now and July 31, Utopia describes itself as a "nature-themed" popup with eight unique rooms.

The rooms feature such pose-worthy props and design features as a rose-covered trellis with swings...

A cool clamshell thing in which you get to play the pearl...

A golden bathtub...

String lights...

Shiny stuff...

Umbrellas...

Paper lanterns...

And some super cute stuffed sheep!

Admission to Utopia is $24.99 for adults, $19.99 for students, $9.99 for kids and infants get in free.

Tickets are non-refundable and sold on an hourly basis. Organizers reccomend arriving at least 5 minutes early and say that guests can stay "up to 1 hour for photos."

Kids under 12 must be accompanied by adults and pets aren't allowed inside, but the exhibit's geotag suggests that guests are welcome to bring lingerie.

If your audience thirsts for more risque photos, this is the pop-up for you.