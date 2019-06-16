There's now a shrine to Raptors coach Nick Nurse in Toronto

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse made such an impression this season that's there now a shrine to him in downtown Toronto.

Created by digital design firm One Method, the same people behind La Carnita and Sweet Jesus, the mural complete with candles and flowers, can be found just outside their office at the corner of John and Wellington.

Not everyone is a fan. One person commented on Instagram that it "seems like you're honouring the dead....Not the greatest idea!" while others were more approving.

Nick Nurse, of course, is getting admiration NBA-wide for his imaginative defensive schemes and calm demeanor that led the Raptors to their first-ever NBA title.

He's also famous for a meme that went viral during the Raptors' first round playoff series against Orlando and that Drake shoulder rub.