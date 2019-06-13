Sports & Play
Sarah McLachlan

Sarah McLachlan will sing O Canada at Game 6 of NBA Finals

Sarah McLachlan is singing the Canadian national anthem at – hopefully – the last game of the NBA Finals tonight.

The Halifax native, now Vancouver resident, is singing O Canada in Oakland, Calif. for Game 6 between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

McLachlan said she is performing a traditional rendition of the anthem, which has not been the trend throughout this year’s NBA Finals. There has been a few unconventional attempts.

At Game 3, Saskatchewan singer Tenille Arts, deviated from the traditional O Canada tune and added a country-twist. 

At Game 4, the band Walk Off the Earth played an acoustic folk version of the anthem.

Fans took over the anthem after Doug Tranquada performed the first verse at Monday night’s game.

These creative renditions have received mixed reviews. McLachlan may be wise for committing to the conventional O Canada.

Patrick Monahan from the band Train is singing the American anthem tonight.

Sarah McLachlan

