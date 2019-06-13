Sarah McLachlan will sing O Canada at Game 6 of NBA Finals

Sarah McLachlan is singing the Canadian national anthem at – hopefully – the last game of the NBA Finals tonight.

The Halifax native, now Vancouver resident, is singing O Canada in Oakland, Calif. for Game 6 between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

Holy $%!t I'm singing the Canadian Anthem at Game 6 of the @NBA finals tomorrow night!! xoS #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/LcEJVkFl8a — Sarah McLachlan (@SarahMcLachlan) June 12, 2019

McLachlan said she is performing a traditional rendition of the anthem, which has not been the trend throughout this year’s NBA Finals. There has been a few unconventional attempts.

At Game 3, Saskatchewan singer Tenille Arts, deviated from the traditional O Canada tune and added a country-twist.

For anyone that missed it last night, here’s the full Canadian National Anthem performed by our favorite @TenilleArts! ✨🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/baofg3ECPn — Tenille Nation (@TenilleNation) June 6, 2019

At Game 4, the band Walk Off the Earth played an acoustic folk version of the anthem.

Hey peeps, in case you missed our performance of The National Anthem at The NBA Finals....Watch it here!

We had a friggin blast! https://t.co/jkctlVN86Z #NationalAnthem #NBAFinals #Raptors — Walk off the Earth (@WalkOffTheEarth) June 9, 2019

Fans took over the anthem after Doug Tranquada performed the first verse at Monday night’s game.

Doug Tranquada leads the Scotiabank Arena crowd in singing the Canadian National Anthem! pic.twitter.com/S0YXp3zNtv — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2019

These creative renditions have received mixed reviews. McLachlan may be wise for committing to the conventional O Canada.

Patrick Monahan from the band Train is singing the American anthem tonight.