O Canada will officially be sung by Raptors fans at Game 5 of NBA Finals

There won’t be a celebrity performing the Canadian national anthem at Scotiabank Arena for Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight.

Instead, the fans are singing.

There will be no famous face singing O Canada at Scotiabank Arena for Game 5. Instead, the NBA says it will be up to @Raptors fans inside the venue, and across the country, to sing loud and proud.#WeTheNorth | #NBAFinalshttps://t.co/2eIE075pyj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 10, 2019

The NBA announced that Raptors fans inside the stadium, outside at Jurassic Park and across the country will be singing O Canada.

A roaring rendition of "Oh Canada" in Oracle after Game 4 🔊⬆️ pic.twitter.com/cE9khILWRg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2019

Raptors fans that made it to Oracle Arena in Oakland for Game 4 of the NBA Finals got some practice singing the anthem.

After the Raptors won 105-92 against the Golden State Warriors, hundreds of fans stayed in the arena and chanted O Canada.

The American anthem will be performed by Grammy award winning R&B singer Monica Brown.