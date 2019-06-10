Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
game 5 nba finals

O Canada will officially be sung by Raptors fans at Game 5 of NBA Finals

There won’t be a celebrity performing the Canadian national anthem at Scotiabank Arena for Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight.

Instead, the fans are singing.

The NBA announced that Raptors fans inside the stadium, outside at Jurassic Park and across the country will be singing O Canada.

Raptors fans that made it to Oracle Arena in Oakland for Game 4 of the NBA Finals got some practice singing the anthem.

After the Raptors won 105-92 against the Golden State Warriors, hundreds of fans stayed in the arena and chanted O Canada.

The American anthem will be performed by Grammy award winning R&B singer Monica Brown.

