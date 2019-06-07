Raptors defeat Warriors to go up 3-1 in NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors overcame a sluggish start to come back and defeat the Golden State Warriors 105-92 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Kawhi Leonard led the way with 36 points while Serge Ibaka scored 20 along with 2 blocks.

The series now heads back to Toronto on Monday where the Raptors will have the chance to win the series and NBA Championship in front of the home crowd.

The game turned in the third quarter when the Raptors' shots finally started to fall and they outscored the Warriors 37-21.

Klay Thompson, back from a hamstring injury, drained a three with just under three minutes left to bring the Warriors within eight but that's as close as the game got.