Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Raptors OVO championship

People are now reselling Toronto Raptors OVO merch for way higher prices

We've all seen pictures of the unreasonably long lines that formed yesterday and today as fans gathered to get their hands on the new OVO Raptors Championship gear. 

And if you're anything like me, you're glad you weren't one of the people waiting in the scorching heat, only to leave empty-handed because it sold out so fast. 

But you might still be able to get yourself a hat, regardless of whether or not you waited in line. The catch? You'll have to pay hundreds for it. 

People are reselling the sold-out merch for way more money than it originally went for. Ads have already been posted on Kijiji selling the t-shirt and hat combo for upwards of $400. And some fans really aren't happy about it. 

Sadly, if you're really desperate for the new gear, buying from resellers might be your only option, because Real Sports hasn't given any indication that they'll be restocking.

Raptors 

