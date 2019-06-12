Game 5 of the NBA Finals set all-time records for TV viewership

Game 5 of the NBA Finals was historic for more than the obvious reason.

It was the most watched NBA game ever in Canada and the most watched broadcast in the country this year.

Across Canada, 13.4 million people watched the game. That’s over two million more viewers than the Super Bowl this year.

If you exclude the Olympics, Game 5 was in the top 10 most watched sports broadcasts in Canadian history.

Half of the Canadian population, that’s 18.2 million people, has watched all or part of the NBA Finals.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night has the potential to break even more viewership records.