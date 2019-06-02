Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
raptors parade toronto

2 million people expected to line the Raptors parade route in Toronto

The entire city of Toronto is expected to hit the streets for the Raptors Parade today—and that's barely an exaggeration. 

According to a spokesperson with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, up to 2 million people are expected to participate in the Raptor's glorious march of victory this afternoon. 

Given that the population of the city just under the 3 million mark, that means the entirety of TDot will be out in an epic extravaganza of red and purple. 

There are thousands camped out at Nathan Phillips Square already, and thousands more already posted up along the parade route this morning. 

Those who got there early will get a great  view of the open double-decker buses carrying our team, as well as Saint Nick Nurse, Masai Ujiri, and of course, Superfan Nav Bhatia.

Best. Monday. Ever.

