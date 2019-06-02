2 million people expected to line the Raptors parade route in Toronto

The entire city of Toronto is expected to hit the streets for the Raptors Parade today—and that's barely an exaggeration.

According to a spokesperson with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, up to 2 million people are expected to participate in the Raptor's glorious march of victory this afternoon.

Given that the population of the city just under the 3 million mark, that means the entirety of TDot will be out in an epic extravaganza of red and purple.

There are thousands camped out at Nathan Phillips Square already, and thousands more already posted up along the parade route this morning.

Wow!!! #WETHENORTH

I heard we getting 2million got the parade ?!?!!

Grandma I know you front row already!! https://t.co/jUj3VZg0Kf — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) June 17, 2019

Those who got there early will get a great view of the open double-decker buses carrying our team, as well as Saint Nick Nurse, Masai Ujiri, and of course, Superfan Nav Bhatia.

Best. Monday. Ever.